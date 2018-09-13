Is Hilary Duff Engaged? This Photo Has the Rumor Mill Churning

Is Hilary Duff Engaged? This Photo Has the Rumor Mill Churning

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

Is Hilary Duff engaged?

The 30-year-old actress, who's expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma, caught eyes on Wednesday (Sept. 12) after sharing a picture of herself wearing a gold, diamond-accented band on her ring finger.

"This vintagey looking sparkly number from @foxandbond has me smiling today," she wrote on Instagram alongside the photo.

Neither Duff of Koma have commented on whether or not the $875, 14-karat sparkler is an engagement ring — though it is, in fact, from the engagement section of the jewelry brand's website — but that hasn't stopped fans (and even family) from jumping to conclusions.

"Ummm, I thought this was something else," commented Duff's sister, Haylie.

Added her Younger co-star Debi Mazar: ""Hahah! Me too."

Duff and Koma have been dating since January 2017. Their daughter will mark Koma's first child and Duff's second; She also shares a 6-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

She and Koma have broken up and gotten back together a few times since starting their romance, but seem to be in a solid place now.

"I got a really nice guy," she previously told E! News. "He's so great."

See Duff's photo below.

