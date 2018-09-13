Is Hilary Duff Engaged? This Photo Has the Rumor Mill Churning

Is Hilary Duff engaged?

The 30-year-old actress, who's expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma, caught eyes on Wednesday (Sept. 12) after sharing a picture of herself wearing a gold, diamond-accented band on her ring finger.

"This vintagey looking sparkly number from @foxandbond has me smiling today," she wrote on Instagram alongside the photo.

Neither Duff of Koma have commented on whether or not the $875, 14-karat sparkler is an engagement ring — though it is, in fact, from the engagement section of the jewelry brand's website — but that hasn't stopped fans (and even family) from jumping to conclusions.

"Ummm, I thought this was something else," commented Duff's sister, Haylie.

Added her Younger co-star Debi Mazar: ""Hahah! Me too."

Duff and Koma have been dating since January 2017. Their daughter will mark Koma's first child and Duff's second; She also shares a 6-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

She and Koma have broken up and gotten back together a few times since starting their romance, but seem to be in a solid place now.

"I got a really nice guy," she previously told E! News. "He's so great."

See Duff's photo below.