Is Miley Cyrus married?

The "Flowers" singer has dated several stars over the years, from her teenage romance with Nick Jonas to her fling with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell.

However, her longest relationship was with actor Liam Hemsworth, which began in 2009.

When Did Miley Cyrus Get Married?

Miley married Liam Hemsworth on December 23, 2018. The private wedding ceremony was held in their Franklin, Tenn., home. Their friend Conrad Carr posted Instagram Stories that first hinted at a secret wedding.

The wedding was attended by family members including Miley's sisters Noah Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus, as well as her mom, Tish Cyrus. Liam's brothers, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, also attended.

Three days later, on Dec. 26, 2018, Miley and Liam publicly announced their marriage.

Miley posted several photos of the wedding to her Instagram with captions including "10 years later..." and "This is probably our one-millionth kiss."

In a similar post at the time, Liam referred to Miley as "my love."

The couple first got engaged in 2012 but ended things a year later. They got re-engaged in early 2016.

When Did Miley Cyrus Get Divorced?

Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus in August 2019, less than a year after their wedding.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and their careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," representatives for the former couple said in a statement at the time.

The divorce was finalized in January 2020. The two were declared legally single in February 2020.

"I wish [Miley] nothing but health and happiness going forward," Liam wrote on Instagram following the split.

Meanwhile, in September 2020, Miley told Joe Rogan in a podcast appearance that the highly-public divorce "f---ing sucked."

In 2023, three years after the divorce, the pop star released "Flowers" — the lead single off her eighth studio album — which was seemingly about her divorce from Liam.

