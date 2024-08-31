Is Selena Gomez Engaged to Benny Blanco?

Did Benny Blanco pop the question to Selena Gomez?

On Thursday (Aug. 29), the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was photographed wearing a gold ring on her ring finger while out and about. Fans began theorizing that Blanco got down on one knee due to a string of potential clues that the couple may be engaged.

Earlier this month, Gomez posted a mirror selfie to Instagram, oddly enough, she positioned a double pink heart emoji over her left hand's ring finger. If that wasn't enough, Gomez currently follows wedding planner CMG Events on TikTok.

You'll recall that back in May, Blanco spoke about Gomez during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. When Stern said that he was predicting that the two would get married, Blanco responded, "You and me both." Blanco spoke about wanting to become a father and that children are "always a topic of conversation to me every day."

"I take everything a day at a time and I just know that when I look at her [Gomez], I just say, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this.' That's what I always say to her," Blanco added.

Gomez and Blanco confirmed that they were six months into their relationship in December 2023. While the couple have kept their private lives, private, they have shared numerous photos of one another on social media and have been photographed together out in public on numerous occasions.