An ex-boyfriend of Jersey Shore star, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, has been charged with extortion in the third degree.

Farley reported to police that an ex-boyfriend attempted to extort $25,000 from her in exchange for not divulging secrets about the reality TV star to the media.

The ex-boyfriend, Thomas Lippolis, reportedly demanded the money by placing a call to Farley's publicist. The Toms River Police Department noted that the pair dated about 10 years ago, and they say the relationship lasted about a year.

An investigation was conducted by police officials earlier today (December 19). The detectives on the case charged Lippolis with 3rd-degree extortion.

“The media and the public are reminded that criminal charges are accusations only,” the Toms River Police Department wrote in their statement issued on Wednesday. “Every criminal defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.”

It was not immediately made clear when Lippolis will appear before a judge.