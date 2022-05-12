Jack White Says ‘Very Cool’ Olivia Rodrigo Is Introducing Teens to Vinyl Records

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo recently paid a visit to Jack White and his Third Man Records outpost in Nashville.

The pair shared photos and a video of the encounter, showing mutual respect. White, the former White Stripes bandleader and solo artist, said the "very cool" Rodrigo is introducing Gen Z to vinyl records.

Rodrigo, an avowed White "fangirl," praised the rocker and said he was a musical hero for her.

"I had the chance to meet a talented singer and musician today," White captioned two photos and one quick clip of the pair meeting at Third Man. "She's very cool, very real and very much a lover of music. She's also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well. Respect."

In her post of the same media, Rodrigo said, "got to meet my hero of all heroes today. still crying. thank u [Jack White] for being so kind to ur biggest fangirl. everyone go listen to fear of the dawn!!!!!"

Fear of the Dawn is White's fourth solo album, released last month. Another White collection, Entering Heaven Alive, arrives in July. Rodrigo's debut LP, last year's SOUR — it has the Paramore-inspired hit "Good 4 U" — is available on both black and clear 12" vinyl.

The vinyl record — or phonograph or gramophone — is the physical audio music medium clearly preferred by White. In 2017, he added Third Man Pressing, his own vinyl pressing plant, to Third Man Detroit. (The singer and guitarist started Third Man Records in 2001, first issuing records on the imprint in 2009.)

Music on vinyl continues to enjoy a resurgence confirmed in 2020. That's the first year vinyl records outsold compact discs since the 1980s. In 2021, vinyl had its biggest U.S. sales week since 1991. One producer recently introduced a sort-of vinyl-CD hybrid.