Jacky Oh’s Plastic Surgeon Won’t Be Charged in Her Death

Jacky Oh's death has officially been ruled as accidental.

Entertainment Tonight reports there will be no criminal charges filed against plastic surgeon Zachary Okhah, a.k.a. Dr. Zach, who reportedly performed a cosmetic procedure on Oh in Miami shortly prior to her death.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has ruled Oh's death as accidental. Subsequently, the Miami Police Department will not be conducting a criminal investigation.

In May, the Wild 'n Out star flew out to Miami, Fla., for a "mommy makeover" procedure, which she shared on Instagram in a since-deleted post.

READ MORE: Plastic Surgeon Defends ‘Reputation’ Following Jacky Oh's Death

TMZ reports Oh began to experience an unrelenting "burning" headache following the procedure. During a post-operative visit with Dr. Zach, Oh was advised to swap out some of the medication she was taking at the time.

On May 31, when Oh began to have difficulty speaking, a family member called 911. Emergency responders found Oh unresponsive when they arrived.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital the same day. She was 33.

At the time of her passing, Oh was in a relationship with comedian and rapper D.C. Young Fly. The pair first met when D.C. appeared on Wild 'n Out in 2015. The couple welcomed three children over the course of their relationship: Nova, 7, Nala, 3, and Prince'Nehemiah, 1.

D.C. delivered a eulogy at Oh's celebration of life service, during which he called her a "great mother."

"Your spirit is with us, you still here, and we got an amazing support system ... We love you. Everybody in here, keep God first," he said, according to Entertainment Tonight.