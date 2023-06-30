Plastic Surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah Defends ‘Reputation’ Following ‘Wild ‘n Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Death

Plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah, who reportedly had a consultation with Jacky Oh just days before her death, took to Instagram to clear his name.

According to Page Six, the founder of the PH-1 Miami clinic recently met with the late Wild 'n Out star for a "mommy makeover."

However, Dr. Okhah insists his "reputation for safety is exemplary."

"Yes, my name has been in the tabloid media and understandably sensationalized given the circumstances. Please understand that due to patient privacy laws, and out of respect for all my patients, there will never be mention of specifics, now or in the future, of any of my cases," he said via Instagram Wednesday (June 28).

He also addressed his standards of "safety."

"I’m not willing to operate, without exception, if my preoperative protocols for medical clearance are not wholly met,” he continued, noting that his protocol includes having "another physician of the patient’s choosing" examine their "fitness for surgery."

"I have operated on 2000 patients, which is roughly 6000 hours in the operating room. Every procedure is always performed to the highest medical standard and our safety protocols are diligently observed by my entire team," Dr. Okhah claimed.

Dr. Okhah also declared that his "medical license remains active and unrestricted" and he remains in "good standing with the Florida Department of Health," adding that he is "currently seeing patients in the office and performing surgeries."

Jacky Oh, 32, was taken to a hospital in Miami on May 31 after police were dispatched "in reference to an unresponsive female." She was later pronounced dead "despite resuscitative efforts."

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'n Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons," a BET Media Group spokesperson said in a statement, according to People.

Jacky Oh is survived by her three children.