Anna Wintour backed John Galliano for a major Met exhibition, knowing exactly what she was signing up for — and now, insiders say the fallout could be putting her own future under the microscope.

Wintour knew about Galliano's antisemitic and racist remarks, his infamous Adolf Hitler video, his French conviction, and his firing from Dior when she supported an exhibition celebrating his work.

And according to sources, none of that was new information to her.

“Anna knew everything,” a fashion insider tells Naughty But Nice. “She believed his genius outweighed his appalling behavior and thought she could push this through.”

Then the money got involved.

Anna Wintour's Galliano Gamble Backfired

Major Met patrons reportedly threatened to withdraw their financial support over the decision to honor Galliano, according to insiders.

That changed everything. Anna could survive outrage and terrible headlines. What she couldn’t survive was donors threatening the money.

Galliano ultimately withdrew from the exhibition, but sources claim Wintour is furious — not because she backed him, but because she was forced to retreat.

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“Anna is taking no responsibility,” a source says. “She still thinks she was right. She’s angry she was forced to back down. Her ego and power are out of control.”

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

Wintour's public response was telling. She called Galliano's withdrawal “courageous” while continuing to praise his extraordinary talent.

Is Anna Wintour Now the Problem?

The Galliano debacle may have created an even bigger problem for Wintour: questions about her judgment.

I’d be stunned if Anna is still there six months from now. People who once feared questioning her are openly challenging her judgment.

And perhaps that's the bigger story here. Galliano's exhibition may have been the immediate controversy, but the fallout is putting Wintour's decision-making under a microscope.

After decades of being one of fashion's most powerful gatekeepers, is Anna Wintour now the problem?