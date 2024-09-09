The death of beloved Star Wars and The Lion King voice actor James Earl Jones has sent shock waves of grief throughout Hollywood and fan communities.

On Monday (Sept. 9) the Darth Vader actor died at his Dutchess County, NY home. The legendary EGOT winner was 93. The tributes to the Mufasa voice actor poured in from celebrities and fans alike.

Fellow actor LeVar Burton tweeted, “James Earl Jones… there will never be another of his particular combination of graces.”

Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars universe, jokingly tweeted, “RIP dad.”

See more reactions to the death of James Earl Jones, below.