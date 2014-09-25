Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Are Engaged

Congratulations to Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr! The country singer popped the question to his lady love during the West Coast leg of his Burn It Down tour, E! News reports.

Though the pair couldn't be happier to head down the aisle, their relationship has been far from harmonious. In fact, it has been pretty controversial (and under intense scrutiny) since the two were caught kissing at a bar in 2012 -- when Aldean was married to his high school sweetheart Jessica Ussery, with whom he has two children.

At the time, Alden apologized profusely, saying he had "screwed up" and had "too much to drink," claiming his actions "embarrassed my family and myself" (quotes via E!). He and his wife reportedly tried to work things out but split soon afterwards.

Since Aldean and Kerr (a former 'American Idol' contestant) have made their relationship public, the two are understandably tired of hearing about the controversy. Aldean didn't mince words on the subject, telling Billboard (via E!) recently: "It has been two years of this s---—get over it, already!"

The Daily Mail UK reports that the two got engaged at the San Diego Zoo yesterday, Sept. 24.