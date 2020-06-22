Jeffree Star Addresses Lipstick Nazi Website Controversy and Past Racist Photoshoot

Jeffree Star has issued an apology via Twitter for using "disgusting" terms like "Lipstick Nazi," posing with the Confederate flag and sharing photos perpetuating self-harm.

The YouTube star came under fire yet again this week after an old website splash page featuring disturbing images of him resurfaced online.

Star explained that the "very graphic" pictures, which were taken when he was a teenager, were originally intended to be for his LiveJournal profile, but he never ended up using it. Instead, he "dissolved the URL and tried to erase the horrible images of me self-harming from the internet.”

"When I was 17 I stupidly referred to anyone who was obsessed with makeup as a 'lipstick nazi' – it was offensive, derogatory and for shock value. It does not reflect who I am today or what I stand for or have EVER stood for," Star wrote.

He went on to say he was inspired by the show Seinfeld, who referred one of the characters as the "Soup Nazi." However, he understands that "the word itself is disgusting and I will always be deeply sorry to anyone who had to see that and will continue to be sorry for all the dumb vile s--t I've said in the past."

As for the Confederate flag image, the 34-year-old said he was asked to be a part of the photo for "shock value" because he's gay and "obviously not what the flag represents."

Star explained, "I was mocking the flag but now see how ugly and wrong it is to be next to it. Should I have told them no to the photo? Absolutely. But I made the stupid decision to stand there and I’m sorry for my actions."

The makeup mogul also asked that "anyone who has re-posted or shared the image of me cutting myself to please stop."

"I let someone photograph me when I was really young, and I regret doing extreme things for what I considered 'art' at the time and seeing it every morning when I turn on my phone has been really triggering and hard to process," he wrote. "Self-mutilation was something I was addicted to as a teenager and has always haunted me. I hope as human being, anyone can see why these pictures over and over isn't healthy."

Check out Star's full statement and apology, below: