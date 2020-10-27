Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Think It’s Funny You’re Voting for Kanye West

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Jennifer Aniston's election plea, Hilary Duff's baby news and more, below!

Jennifer Aniston Has a Message for Folks Planning To Vote for Kanye

On Instagram, Jennifer Aniston shared a message about the importance voting in the 2020 election. In addition to revealing her vote for Biden, she also discouraged people from voting for Kanye West. "It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible," she captioned her post. We're guessing these two aren't Friends...

@jenniferaniston via Instagram

Keke Palmer To Host Nickelodeon Election Special

Tonight, Keke Palmer will host a one-hour Nickelodeon news special called Nick News: Kids Pick the President. The special aims to educate children on voting issues and hot button topics, including COVID-19, climate change, and racial inequality, as well as reveal who kids under the age of 18 would vote for. (via BET)

Dog Owners Dressing Pups Up in Pandemic Themes for Halloween

Out of 1,000 people surveyed, 41 percent of dog owners plan to costume their pets based around 2020 pandemic pop culture this Halloween. Planned costume themes include Zoom calls, Tiger King, toilet paper and baking products. In addition, 65 percent of owners plan to dress up to match their pet. (via People)

Arnold Schwarzenegger Recovering After Big Heart Surgery

He wasn't lying when he said, "I'll be back." After undergoing major heart surgery at a Cleveland clinic, the actor took to social media to say he is feeling "fantastic." Back in 2018, Schwarzenegger underwent emergency heart surgery in his home state of California. He even had heart troubles as far back as 1997, where he had open heart surgery to repair a faulty valve. (via CNN)

Machine Gun Kelly Is Making a Musical

Machine Gun Kelly plans to transform his album, Tickets to My Downfall, into a musical he's describing as a "pop-punk Grease." "I just shot it in four days with Mod Sun. It was my first time directing... It was almost like shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, but with a narrative that's outside of my personal life stories," he shared in a recent interview. A performance date has yet to be announced. (via NME)

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant!

Over the weekend, Hilary Duff announced on Instagram that she and actor Matthew Koma are expecting their second child. "We are growing!!! Mostly me. Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021," she wrote on Instagram. Congrats to the happy couple! (via People)