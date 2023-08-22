Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why Relationships Are Still ‘Difficult’ for Her: ‘Easier to Be Solo’

Jennifer Aniston says her love life needs a little work.

The Friends alum told WSJ Magazine that although she is "really good at every other job," her love life is "the one area that’s a little [lacking]."

The 54-year-old TV icon noted her parents' relationship affected affected the way she handles her own romantic relationships.

Aniston's parents, Nancy Down and Days of Our Lives alum John Aniston, divorced when she was just a child.

"It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone. My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that,'" she explained.

"I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take," the Morning Show star continued.

Aniston is focusing on her needs at the moment and not interested in sacrificing her desires for someone else.

"It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship," she admitted, adding: "Make sure you’re getting in bed with people you’re going to be happy to wake up with in the morning."

As for "who [she's] sleeping with" these days, Aniston quipped, "My dog."

The Marley & Me star was last linked to actor Justin Theroux. The couple called it quits in February 2018.

She was most notably married to Hollywood star Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Aniston also previously dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.