Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album ‘This Is Me…Now,’ Unveils Tracklist

Fans of Jennifer Lopez have a huge reason to celebrate today, because the multi-talented superstar has just announced her newest album.

Entitled This Is Me...Now, the album comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed and widely successful album This Is Me...Then.

According to a press release for the album, the project will be, "An emotionally raw and honest project, unlike any she has produced before, she writes and sings about her life and experiences that will resonate with us all."

"Featuring confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, upbeat celebrations of love with her signature powerhouse vocals, This Is Me…Now shines a spotlight on her tough childhood, unsuccessful relationships and the incredible emotional journey she has been on," it continued.

However, the surprises did not end there. For, Lopez also shared the tracklist for the album and a hint that this album was inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck thanks to the song "Dear Ben pt. II."

Check out Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now album tracklist in full, below:

1. "This Is Me … Now"

2. "To Be Yours"

3. "Mad in Love"

4. "Can’t Get Enough"

5. "Rebound"

6. "not. going. anywhere."

7. "Dear Ben pt. II"

8. "Hummingbird"

9. "Hearts and Flowers"

10. "Broken Like Me"

11. "This Time Around"

12. "Midnight Trip to Vegas"

13. "Greatest Love Story Never Told"

A release date for the project and the lead single has not been released as of reporting.

This Is Me…Now is primed to be the first album since 2014's A.K.A., which peaked at No. 8 on the coveted Billboard 200 chart and spawned the hit single "Booty."