Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Address Breakup Report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez addressed reports that they have broken up and called off their wedding.

On Saturday (March 13), the couple released a statement to TMZ and explained that the breakup reports were "exaggerated." According to the outlet, "they are still fighting to stay together."

"All the reports are inaccurate," they said in a joint statement. "We are working through some things." A source confirmed to the outlet that their problems don't involve a third party. Lopez is currently filming a movie in the Dominican Republic while Rodriguez is in Miami gearing up for baseball season.

On Friday (March 12), Page Six reported that the couple called off their 2-year engagement. A source in Miami told the outlet that they were "on the rocks and headed for Splitsville."

An insider later told the outlet that the reason for their relationship troubles was due to infidelity on Rodriguez's part. Southern Charm reality star Madison LeCroy was rumored to be linked to Rodriguez.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” LeCroy told the outlet last month. “I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”

Rodriguez's former brother-in-law, Constantine Scurtis, is currently in a $50 million lawsuit with him. Scurtis is suing him for racketeering and embezzlement in their real estate company. According to legal documents obtained by The Daily Mail, he claimed that Rodriguez was unfaithful to his sister, Cynthia. "After cheating on his wife, Cynthia, and lying about his affairs, Alex Rodriguez then lied to and cheated his brother-in-law in their real estate partnership," the document reads.