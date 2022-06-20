Jennifer Lopez Appears to Use Gender-Neutral Pronouns to Describe Her Child Emme During Concert

Jennifer Lopez appeared to use gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her 14-year-old child Emme Muñiz to a Los Angeles crowd on Thursday (June 16), where they performed together.

"I ask them to sing with me all the time, but they won't," the pop icon said on stage.

"So this is a very special occasion because they're very, very busy and booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out," the Grammy winner joked as she took the stage to perform at the Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala.

"They're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me," Jennifer continued, hyping the crowd before she and Emme performed a duet of Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years."

Watch clips from their time together on stage below:

In 2020, Emme joined their mother on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, where J.Lo headlined alongside Shakira.

The then-11-year-old and Jennifer teamed up to perform a mashup of “Let’s Get Loud” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”

Back in February, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer celebrate Emme's birthday on Instagram by sharing a sweet video. J.Lo also shared her gratitude for motherhood.

"You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way," the superstar captioned her post. "I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life."

Lopez, who is currently engaged to Ben Affleck, shares twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The twins were born Feb. 22, 2008.