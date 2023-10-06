Is Jeremy Allen White Related to Gene Wilder? The Resemblance Is Uncanny

The internet is known for many celebrity conspiracy theories, one of which claims actors Jeremy Allen White and Gene Wilder are related.

The two do share an uncanny resemblance, from their striking blue eyes to their curly hair and similar facial features.

They are also both talented Hollywood actors, which has left many wondering: Are they related to each other?

On Reddit, a viral post showing an image of the two men next to each other sparked interest in the pair's undeniable resemblance.

Reddit Reddit loading...

"None of you are ready to have this conversation," one user commented on the Reddit post.

"My husband doesn't watch The Bear but walked through while I was watching and said, 'Is that Willy Wonka's kid?' I hadn't really seen it but I think it comes down to the facial expressions. Can't unsee it now [though]," another wrote.

"He looks like the child Gene Wilder and Dustin Hoffman would have together," someone else shared.

READ MORE: Man Swears His Great Aunt Is the ‘Spitting Image’ of Ed Sheeran

"I posted the same thing a year ago and it blew people’s minds. I still get DMs for it," another user commented.

"They look so much alike it’s freakish. I’ve been watching interviews with cast members on YouTube and I saw one where he acknowledges and even seems to agree with the Gene Wilder comments," someone else shared.

"I’ve been saying he’s a sexy, young Gene Wilder, from the moment I saw him!" yet another Reddit user weighed in.

So, Is Jeremy Allen White Related to Gene Wilder?

No, Gene Wilder and Jeremy Allen White are not related. Despite the two being incredible actors who share similar features, that is where the similarities end.

Jeremy Allen White was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1991 to parents Eloise Zeigler and Richard White.

He is best known for his long-running role as Phillip "Lip" Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless (2011-2021) as well as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on Hulu's hit series The Bear.

Gene Wilder was a comedic Hollywood icon, most known for his roles in 1967's The Producers, 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and 1974's Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles.

Wilder died at the age of 83 in 2016. Following his death, his family revealed that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.