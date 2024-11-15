Jim Carrey’s Sister Rita Dead at 68

Jim Carrey's older sister Rita has died. She was 68.

Her husband, Alex, announced the news of her passing in a post to Facebook on Nov. 15.

"It is with heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14 2024," his post said.

He revealed the couple "have been together for 16 years" and tied the knot last July in the outdoor wedding of her dreams.

"We travelled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita was my bestest friend, my lover and my beautiful wife. Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers. As everyone knows Christmas was Rita’s favorite holiday actually it was everyday for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity," Alex said.

Rita, one of Jim Carrey's three siblings alongside older brother John and sister Patricia, pursued a career in music and media. According to her Facebook profile, she worked as a radio show co-host and producer for The Peet & Reet Show.

In the post about Rita's death, it was announced that there would be a candlelight vigil held next month to honor her.

"Family and Friends are invited to attend a candlelight vigil in Rita’s memory on December 7, 2024 on Heathcote Terrace in St. Catharines," it read.

"Following the vigil everyone is encouraged to attend the Christmas on the Terrace public event in support of Gillian’s place. Donations in Rita’s memory can be made to Gillian’s place directly or at the event Non-perishable food, children’s clothing, toiletry items or unwrapped children’s presents are encouraged," the post continued.

He ended his tribute by reflecting on the "wonderful and wild journey" he shared with Rita over more than a decade together.

"She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman. Goodbye my lover. Goodbye my friend," Alex concluded.

A representative for Jim has not spoken about this matter as of reporting.