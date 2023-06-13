Jim Carrey is saying goodbye to his sprawling Brentwood, Calif., mansion of 30 years.

The 12,700-square-foot property is up for sale at $26.5 million, reduced from $28.9 million.

The gigantic ranch-style estate features tons of natural light thanks to skylights, a chef's kitchen with an indoor BBQ and, of course, a lavish home movie theater.

Plus, the two-acre grounds provide many activities for its future homeowner, including a full-size tennis court, waterfall swimming pool, pool house with a bar, sauna/steam room, vegetable gardens and trails that lead to a yoga and meditation platform.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Carrey has called the estate "a magical sanctuary" and said that he hopes the home will be "a place of enchantment and inspiration."

Other celebs who live in the popular Brentwood Los Angeles neighborhood include Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James and Tobey Maguire.