Scammers abound, from Simon Leviev of Netflix's The Tinder Swindler to Anna Sorokin of Inventing Anna. The latest scam you need to know? The corporate con known as jobfishing.

According to a yearlong investigation by BBC News, a faux creative agency called Madbird positioned itself to job applicants as a hot new design agency headed up by former Nike creative designer Ali Ayad.

The promise of a sleek, creative position working remotely during a pandemic ultimately lured in over 50 employees.

But the commission-based employees were never paid, and they eventually discovered that the company they "worked" for was completely fabricated — including its supposed CEO and management staff.

Sadly, the toxic tale of this glossy, too-good-to-be-true company isn't the only corporate scheme that has targeted desperate job seekers in recent years.

Jobfishing is becoming a serious concern for would-be workers navigating employment opportunities.

What Is Jobfishing?

Jobfishing is a scam employment opportunity that promises a "dream job" type scenario. Typically, the goal is to obtain money and personal details from applicants, including identity information such as social security numbers and addresses.

The fake position typically offers a big payout for employees with niche skill sets or limited qualifications and experience.

How to Spot Jobfishers:

According to the U.K.'s Disclosure and Barring Service, 85 percent of identity fraud happens online.

The DBS is now warning job hunters to keep their eyes open for specific red flags, which include: illegitimate email addresses or company information; poorly written job postings; suspicious contact information; unrealistic salaries; prompts to share bank account information or pay-to-hire scenarios; and guaranteed jobs without an interview.

What to Do If You've Been Jobfished:

If you think you have been a victim of jobfishing or corporate scamming, you can report your experience to JobAware.

You should also file a police report with your local department, especially if money has been exchanged.