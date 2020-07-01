Johnny Depp Reportedly Asked Assistant To Buy Drugs in Texts He Tried to Hide From Court

Johnny Depp's alleged text messages concerning apparent drug purchases have leaked.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star reportedly purchased or attempted to purchase "MDMA and other narcotics" through his assistant while he was in Australia in 2015 with ex-wife, Amber Heard.

"Need more whitey stuff ASAP brotherman … and the e-business!!! Please I’m in a bad bad shape," he texted his assistant, Nathan Holmes, according to court documents obtained by The Guardian.

"We should have more happy pills!!!?? Can you???” he reportedly asked in another text. "Say NOTHING to NOBODY!!!!"

Depp's team was required to share all documents that were in his United States-based libel case against his ex-wife in his UK defamation lawsuit against The Sun newspaper. But the 57-year-old actor failed to disclose certain text messages to the court, thus violating the UK's court order.

On Monday (June 29), Judge Andrew Nicol ruled that Depp "failed to comply fully with [his] obligation" by withholding "the Australian drug texts," Page Six reported.

"The central matter in dispute in these proceedings is whether or not the claimant committed multiple acts of serious unprovoked physical violence during his relationship with Amber Heard, causing her significant injuries and to be put in fear for her life,” Depp's lawyer, David Sherborne said in a statement.

"It is now time for the defendants to have to prove what they published," he concluded.