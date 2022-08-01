Unsealed Court Documents Reveal Johnny Depp Tried to Submit Amber Heard Nude Photos as Evidence: REPORT

Newly unsealed court documents revealed some of the evidence that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tried to submit to the jury during their explosive legal battle.

Notably, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's alleged motion to submit nude photos of his estranged ex-wife was denied, according to Entertainment Tonight. Heard's legal team dubbed evidence that she worked as an "exotic dancer" and the photos as "Irrelevant Personal Matters." Additionally, they argued that Depp was "attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort."

Meanwhile, the Aquaman actress was denied the ability to submit text messages that Depp exchanged with Marilyn Manson. His legal team argued that the messages would "smear Mr. Depp under a guilty by association theory" because of the musician's own controversies.

Some of the alleged messages the pair exchanged included one where Manson wrote about "an amber 2.0" situation, according to the New York Post. In another, the rocker reportedly messaged Depp looking for "asylum" because he was worried about legal trouble.

Manson has been accused of abuse by Evan Rachel Wood. He has denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against the actress earlier this year, according to NBC News.

Heard was also unable to submit expert testimony that suggested Depp might have doctored evidence of abuse he suffered.

Other claims she leveled against her ex included that he took a drug to treat erectile dysfunction and personally damaged his relationship with Disney while filming the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga — 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Depp argued that Heard's allegations of abuse sank his relationship with Disney and cost him millions in lost opportunities, a claim that she called into question. Although the actor said he would not work with the company again in the future, a petition urging Disney to bring him back for a sixth Pirates film picked up steam during the court case.

Depp and Heard's lawsuit played out in the courtroom and was documented in explicit detail by the press. Both stars were found liable for defamation. However, Heard was only awarded $2 million in damages while she owes Depp $10.2 million.

Her legal team has begun motions to appeal the decision.