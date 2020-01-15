JoJo Siwa Is 16 Years Old and Her Mansion Is Way Bigger Than Your Apartment

JoJo Siwa's Sweet New Digs

JoJo Siwa may only be 16 years old, but her massive new mansion is the stuff of millionaire dreams. Check out her house tour, below!

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the latest breakup to rock Hollywood, JoJo Siwa's sweet new digs and more, below!

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split

Hollywood's favorite couple have officially called it quits after nearly nine years together. Sources say that "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup." (via PopCrush)

Benefits of Dry January

Shout out to all the people participating in Dry January! There are many benefits to staying sober for 31 days. Most people are doing Dry January as a detox and to bounce back to health after the holidays. But staying sober can have a positive impact on your sleep, put you in a better mood, shrink your waistline and more! Check out the benefits here via Good Housekeeping.

Yung Joc Gets Clowned for Driving for Ride Share App

Two women decided it would be cute to expose and try to embarrass rapper Yung Joc on Instagram Live after revealing that the musician is now a driver for a ride share app.

TMZ caught up with him and he said that he heard about the app from a friend, thought it sounded cool and decided to check another thing off his bucket list by signing up to be a driver. A lot of people think that his rap career fell off, but really he says this new side-hustle is actually his way of teaching an important lesson to the next generation: humility. (via TMZ)

TikTok Star Nurse Holly's Controversial New Video



TikTok user Nurse Holly posted a clip of herself pointing at words that spell out, "The best way to prevent STDs is waiting for sex until marriage. Just the truth." After sharing the clip, people started flooding her with criticism telling her she is wrong and that it is unreasonable for most people to abstain from sex. (via Buzzfeed)

Penn State Football Team Accused of Violent Sexual Hazing

The Penn State football team has been accused of violent sexual hazing. A former player name Isaiah Humphries is suing the school and some of his former teammates, claiming that several of the upperclassmen players lead a campaign of hazing against him and other new players when he started in 2018. (via TMZ)