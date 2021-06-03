Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out JoJo Siwa's new movie rule, the new iCarly trailer and more, below.

No Kissing Scenes for JoJo Siwa

Earlier this year, JoJo Siwa has come out as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and revealed that she is in a relationship with her best friend. Due to this, Siwa is pushing to remove a kissing scene from her upcoming movie, Bounce. "I'm madly in love with and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man... I'm not about it," Siwa shared. "I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled." (via Entertainment Weekly)

Venus Williams on Handling the Media: 'You'll Never Light a Candle to Me'

After Venus Williams lost in the first round at the French Open, she revealed to reporters during a press conference how she handles the consistent pressure of the media. She explained, "How I deal with it is that I know every single person asking me a question can't play as well as I can. And never will. So no matter what you say or what you write, you'll never light a candle to me."

The press conference comes after Naomi Osaka announced that she would be quitting the French Open tournament, after being fined $15,000 for skipping a mandatory first-win press conference. Osaka blamed quitting on her anxiety and depression, which has been triggered by reporters.

The Free Disney World T-Shirt 'Hack'

TikToker Amanda DiMeo got a Walt Disney World shirt for free simply for exposing a bit of skin. In a viral TikTok, she revealed how a park employee told her crop top went against the park's dress code, and gave her a voucher to get a $75 shirt at the nearest gift shop. Based on the comments, it seems like many will be trying out this "hack" on their next Disney trips!

Anna Faris Advises Son Not to Get Married at Young Age

On her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Anna Faris revealed that she would advise her 8-year-old son not to get married at a young age like she did. In 2009, Faris married Chris Pratt. In 2012, the couple welcomed their son, Jack. The two ended up divorcing in 2017. (via People)

Taylor Swift Hitting the Big Screen Again



Taylor Swift won't let the disastrous 2019 Cats movie scare her away from the big screen. Swift is set to star in David O. Russell's latest film alongside stars such as Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro and Anya-Taylor Joy, just to name a few. Just like the plot of the movie, Swift's role is entirely under wraps. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Teen Battles Bear to Save Dogs



A California teenager showed that she would do anything for her dogs! All caught on camera in a video that has since gone viral, 17-year-old Hailey rushed to push a bear that was climbing over a cement wall towards her dogs. (via TMZ)

New iCarly Trailer Shows the Crew All Grown Up

The new iCarly trailer has dropped and the cast are definitely not teenagers anymore! Check out the first trailer, below:

Coachella 2022 Dates Revealed!

It's time to get your hair glitter and festival gear together: Coachella is finally back! The iconic California music festival has been moved to April 15-17 and April 22-24 of 2022. While the lineup has yet to be released, festival-goers should still be excited as tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. (PST) on Friday.