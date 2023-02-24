Consider this an "S.O.S." to all JoBros fans: The Jonas Brothers just announced a five-night Broadway residency.

On Friday (Feb. 24), Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas announced a new residency concert series that will highlight their entire discography. Each night will focus on a different album — including Jonas Brothers; A Little Bit Longer; Lines, Vines and Trying Times; and Happiness Begins — ending with their new record, The Album.



"Your boys are back in town ... Each night will be focused on a different album and we'll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won't want to miss these shows," the brothers teased on Instagram.

On Friday, the Jonas Brothers released their latest single, "Wings," off their upcoming album, out May 12.

The music video stars Haley Lu Richardson, who played Portia in Season 2 of HBO's The White Lotus.

Watch the Jonas Brothers' "Wings" Music Video Below:

The Album is the follow-up to the Jonas Brothers' massively successful 2019 album, Happiness Begins. The project was their first in 10 years and featured their first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, "Sucker."

How to Get Jonas Brothers Broadway Residency Tickets

Jonas Brothers on Broadway kicks off March 14 and will run through March 18 at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.

Fans who want to attend the Jonas Brothers' Broadway residency will need to register for a Verified Fan code before 11:59PM ET Sunday, Feb. 26.

Click here to register for the Verified Fan code.