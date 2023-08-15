Jonas Brothers Fans Are Making ‘Friendship Purity Rings’ for the Band’s Tour

Say goodbye to friendship bracelets. Jonas Brothers fans have a new trend for their Five Albums. One Night tour: friendship purity rings.

The tongue-in-cheek beaded rings are a reference to the brothers' infamous purity rings, which they wore in their Disney Channel days.

Throughout her massive Eras Tour, Taylor Swift fans have also made it a trend to trade friendship bracelets at each show, even with celebrity fans.

Some of the ring options in the TikTok video include the brothers' names, "hot" and "cold" in reference to the band's hit song "Burnin' Up," and "SOS" after their other early classic from their self-titled sophomore album.

"I'm crying laughing this is amazing," one fan commented on the video.

"Now THIS is innovation," another fan joked.

"Wasn’t planning on going to a JB concert but now I feel I have to just to make these," someone else said.

In another TikTok video, a fan showed herself making friendship purity rings to trade with other fans at the concert.

The Jonas Brothers famously wore purity rings during the early days of their career, with each brother ditching them quietly after a few years.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live in May, Nick said of the rings, "Well, in theory, they're not a bad idea. But you should know what you're signing up for before you sign up for that."

"When you're 12 versus when you're like 16, it's a very big difference," Joe added.

During their appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden in 2019, per Insider, Joe also revealed, "The funny thing is that we were never going to talk about it" until an interviewer joked about writing that the brothers were in a cult if they didn't elaborate on the rings.

They explained that they began wearing the rings at age 12 because they grew up going to church and their dad was a pastor.

"That's what people ran with forever. That was a running joke. And we found the humor in it sometimes, but of course, we just kind of decided at one point, like, look, this is not who we are," Joe said.