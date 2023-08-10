Etsy Shops Banking Thousands From Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets

The popularity of Taylor Swift-themed friendship bracelets have some Etsy shop owners planning to quit their jobs to craft full-time.

How Are Etsy Shop Owners Benefitting From Taylor Swift?

According to a CNN report, Etsy shop owners are making big bucks crafting the beaded bracelets that contain Swift's lyrics and song titles.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

That includes Jamie Tompkins of Oklahoma City who CNN said has banked $16,000 this summer just from making and selling the friendship bracelets.

"The Eras Tour has made my business," Tompkins told CNN. "I had very minimal sales before Taylor Swift friendship bracelets were a trend."

According to the article, Tompkins has hopes of quitting her full-time job as an events manager to focus on her Etsy store.

Why Are Friendship Bracelets Popular With Taylor Swift Fans?

The Hollywood Reporter credits a song from Swift's latest album, "Midnights," for sparking interest in the beaded bracelets.

"Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it," Swift sings on "You're On Your Own, Kid."

The song hasn't been a setlist staple on the Eras Tour, but that hasn't stopped fans from showing up with friendship bracelets up and down their arms.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

CNN noted that celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been photographed wearing the bracelets.

Bracelet maker Taylor Roberts told CNN that her and her friends are pulling all-nighters to keep up with the demand.

She estimated the Etsy store has sold more than 3,200 friendship since May for a total of around $10,000.

Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Getty Images for TAS Rights Management loading...

According to the article, Roberts expects demand to slow down as Swift takes a break from her Eras Tour performances.

Swift will play a series of shows in Mexico before returning to the U.S. for a string of performances starting in Miami on Oct. 18.

To date, the Eras Tour has been a huge money-maker not only for Swift, but also the tourism industry in every city on the schedule.

The Federal Reserve even credited Swift for boosting hotel revenues for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

30 Examples Of Swifties Showing They're The Most Creative Fanbase At Concerts While Taylor Swift has had her eras, so have her fans who have followed the musician's style every step of the way. From sparkly footwear and headbands, Taylor's influence on her fans' fashion choices cannot be denied. Here are 30 examples of Taylor Swift fans showing they are the most creative fanbase when showing up to her concerts.

2000s Teen Heartthrobs: Then & Now Here's what some of the biggest teen heartthrobs from the 2000s are up to today, from continuing to work in acting and music to becoming fathers and husbands.