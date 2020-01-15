The Jonas Brothers recorded their own take on an iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians scene.

The three brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick, joined the popular video app Tik Tok, where the video was first uploaded to. They reenacted the "Don't be f--king rude" scene from Season 2 of the popular show. The scene featured Kim beating her sister Khloe with her bag after Khloe discovered that Kim purchased a new Bentley.

"Don't be f--king rude," Kim screamed in the scene. "I swear to god, don't be f--king rude... I'll f--king hurt you. Don't do that." Before Khloe said, "Are you kidding me? Stop. What are you doing?" Joe portrayed Kim while donning an extravagant jacket, sunglasses and attitude while Nick played the role of Khloe.

Kourtney came in at the end of the scene, "Oh My God," she said in disbelief. Kevin walked through the scene of the two brothers fighting, with a beer at hand while he said the final line of Kourtney's.

The trio seemed to get the approval of the Kardashian clan, "OMGGG I love you guys," Kim tweeted.

Watch the epic video, below.