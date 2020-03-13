Jonas Brothers Cancel Las Vegas Residency Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Jonas Brothers have canceled their upcoming Las Vegas residency due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Kevin, Joe and Nick shared a joint statement to their band and personal social media accounts on Friday (March 13). “We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness,” they captioned the posts. “We’ll see you soon ❤️.”

“Hey guys, we’ve been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness we regret to announce that our April 1 – 18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled,” the statement read.

“We did not make this decision lightly," they continued. "We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it’s important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”

Fans who purchased tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase and can reach out to the venue if they have any questions concerning the refund.

This would have marked the band's first Las Vegas residency. Other Las Vegas residencies that have been cancelled or postponed include Lionel Richie, Kelly Clarkson, Boyz II Men, Robbie Williams and Diana Ross.

Read their statement, below.