Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban Robbed at Gunpoint

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories

Jonathan Cheban Robbed at Gunpoint

Johnathan Cheban, also known as “Foodgod,” claims he was held at gunpoint this weekend during a robbery. He says he’s out hundreds of thousands of dollars after being robbed. (via TMZ)

Sleep Study Reveals Meaning Behind Dreams

We all have things that make us anxious throughout the day, but even when we’re not conscious, we can still feel stressed out. According to studies from Bustle, stress dreams could have meaning in your life. For example, dreaming of your teeth falling out could indicate that you feel a loss of control, and a dream of being chased could mean you feel unsafe in certain aspects of your life. (via WPST)

WWE Twins Nikki and Brie Bella Give Birth One Day Apart

WWE reality stars Nikki and Brie Bella both gave birth this weekend, only a day apart. Brie gave birth to her second child with Daniel Bryan and Nikki gave birth to her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The twins announced their pregnancies back in January. (via NY Daily News)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys XFL League

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has purchased Vince McMahon’s XFL league for $15 million. The league filed for bankruptcy and was supposed to go up for auction, but The Rock and his team bought it before it went up. The deal, if everything goes right, could close by August 21. (via TMZ)

Odell Beckham Publicly Calls Out NFL

Odell Beckham has called upon the NFL to cancel the 2020 season. He says it’s too dangerous to play during the novel coronavirus panemic. (via TMZ)

Lego Releases Piano Set You Can Actually Play



Lego just released a new set—a 3,622 piece piano. That’s a lot of pieces, but you can actually play the instrument once assembled! (via People)

Dua Lipa Has a Furry New Family Member

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have a new family member! Below, meet Dexter, new the puppy the pair rescued from the Labelle Foundation.