Jordan Turpin Now a Big TikTok Star After Escaping Abusive ‘House of Horror’ as a Teen

Jordan Turpin, now a viral TikTok star, made headlines in 2018 when she heroically escaped her abusive home, called the police and got help for her and her 12 siblings after they were locked away and mistreated by their parents for years.

Jordan was recently verified on TikTok, where she has amassed nearly half a million followers.

"Hey guys, I just wanted to pop on here really quick and say thank you so much for all the love and all the support," she said in one clip posted to the social media app. "Whoever has followed me or watched my videos, I appreciate you so much and I love you guys so much."

Who Is Jordan Turpin?

Jordan's bio on TikTok reads: "I love helping others! Love to dance and write songs!"

The 21-year-old aspiring musician participates in viral dances and trends on the app, as well as advocates for her siblings and other domestic and child abuse survivors.

Her budding social media stardom has even introduced her to fellow TikTok stars such as Loren Gray. The pair recently collaborated on some videos together.

Jordan is also on Instagram, where she boasts more than 100,000 followers.

Escaping the 'House of Horror'

Content warning below // child abuse

The Turpin couple held their 13 children, then between the ages of 2 and 29, captive in their California home for many years.

The children were often physically assaulted and spent months at a time chained to their beds. They were not allowed to bathe and were denied medical care, not allowed outside and often left to starve and fend for themselves.

In January 2018, at the age of 17, Jordan escaped through a window and called 911.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered five of the Turpin kids shackled. The siblings over the age of 18 were so malnourished that they appeared to be children.

In 2019, David and Louise Turpin were charged with 12 counts of false imprisonment and torture along with nine counts of child abuse and seven accounts of cruelty to a dependent adult. David was also charged with lying to obtain a homeschooling license.

Jordan's Relationship With Her Siblings Today

Jordan recently shared her support for anyone who has donated to the JAYC Foundation, which helps families who have experienced similar abusive situations as the Turpin children.

"People have been asking me do I see my siblings often, how are my siblings doing. I want to let you know, I do see my siblings very often and I love them so much," Jordan explained in a TikTok. "We are not in the best living situation right now but we do have a roof over our head and we have a way to get food and we are all very thankful for that."

As of November 2021, Jordan was enrolled in a school program that provided temporary housing.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of child abuse, help is available through the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-422-4453.