Is Jungkook the Reincarnation of Princess Diana? Twitter Theory Explained

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, the internet was rife with rumors and conspiracy theories (including the bizarre idea that the spirit of the queen was being reincarnated as the baby of internet troll Trisha Paytas).

But one theory that took Twitter by storm was that BTS' Jungkook is actually Princess Diana reincarnated.

The idea originally started with @blkerbangtan, who presented the "evidence" in a Twitter thread in April 2021.

It's common among BTS fans to say that Jungkook is "on his first life" because of his wholesome reactions and spirit, but @blkerbangtan theorized, "I actually think it's his second [and] I have this crazy theory."

"So my family has been watching a lot of Princess Diana docus recently..." they began. They say the first piece of evidence is the fact that Diana passed away on August 31, while Jungkook was born on September 1, the next day.

They also said that because Diana died young, it makes sense that a life cut short would be reincarnated, as well as citing the two's knack for "flirting" with the camera and their dedication to helping charities and small businesses.

Since then, the theory has floated around ARMY Twitter, but after the queen's death, it exploded.

In new threads, more "evidence" was discussed.

One of the similarities pointed out is that both were born in the Chinese year of the ox, and Jungkook's astrological chart apparently points to him being a royal in a past life.

Plus, another fan noted that allegedly "philosophers theorized every 25 years the reincarnated person has a 7 day window of consciousness to fulfill their old dreams/desires" in reference to the fact that Jungkook is 25 years old and the queen died seven days after his birthday.

Some even claimed that Jungkook was sleepy during BTS' recent live stream because "the spirit of Diana within him was getting stronger."

Other "evidence" included Jungkook's crown tattoo and the two having the same MBTI personality type, the same interests (like music, dance, and sports), and similar mannerisms, like hiding their eyes with their hair.

Some of the coincidences are legit and even wholesome, like the two having the same height and love for laundry, while some got silly, like Jungkook apparently being scared of microwaves because Diana once had a cooking mishap with a microwave.

The theory also addressed their similar styles and cute "bunny smile."

Since the newest updates to the theory, it has spread from just ARMY Twitter to the mainstream internet, with threads on the topic going viral.

Many are entertained by the idea and the level of detail that fans have put into the theorizing.

"Eating up Princess Diana Jungkook content like my life depends on it," one fan tweeted.

"So apparently now the whole Twitter knows [about] the Princess Diana/Jungkook thing and no one told us we thought this was a little joke deep down [ARMY Twitter] I feel so naked [right now]," another fan wrote on Twitter.