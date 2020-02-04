Justin Bieber Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With New Art Purchase

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out what men want for Valentine's Day, Justin Bieber's Kobe tribute and more, below!

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute to Kobe With New Art Purchase



Justin Bieber's art collection has a new addition meant to honor the late Kobe Bryant. The pop star's team reportedly reached out to Idiot Box Art owners to buy their piece honoring Bryant. The artwork, which is made from hand-cut wood and acrylic paint and features a teddy bear sporting Bryant's Lakers jersey, was purchased for $1,200. (via TMZ

Most People Give Up Their New Year's Resolutions by Feb. 1



A shocking study by OnePoll showes that nearly 1 in 7 Americans don't actually believe they'll keep up with their resolutions. On average, Feb. 1 is when most folks will have given up on their goals, with 68% of people saying they don't even last that long. The culprit behind this mass of failed resolutions is attributed to a lack of discipline, busy schedules and social and family pressures. (via StudyFinds)

Today Is World Cancer Day

Every Feb. 4, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) brings awareness to the war against cancer being fought all around the globe. World Cancer Day's slogan — "We Can, I Can" — is meant to remind not only individuals but groups and government leaders of the importance of cancer research, prevention and treatment. Using hashtags #WorldCancerDay and #WeCanICan can help the mission. (via AACR)

What Men Want For Valentine's Day

It may seem impossible to pick out the perfect gift for a man on Valentine's Day but it turns out that what men really want isn't all that complicated. In a review of 10 different guys' responses, it seems that hanging out together, good food and perhaps a surprise of some new lingerie are all it takes. (via Cosmopolitan)

Leaked Texts From Jeff Bezos to Mistress Spark Information Privacy Concerns



Justin Bieber Responds To Mustache Haters The recently leaked intimate text messages that surfaced from from Jeff Bezos' phone started a man hunt to figure out how the Amazon founder could have had such a private information leak. (via Fox Business

You heard the man: "DEAL WITH IT."