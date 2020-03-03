Justin Bieber Says Having Kids Depends on Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber revealed Hailey Balwin will decide how many kids they'll have in the future.

The Changes hitmaker made a surprise appearance on Ellen Tuesday (March 3) where he answered a bunch of "Burning Questions" about his marriage, including how many babies he wants.

Though Bieber didn't provide the number of children he sees himself having, his response was perfect. "I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body," he said as the crowd cheered on his feminist answer.

For his 26th birthday, which he celebrated on March 1, the Candian singer revealed his wife planned something very special for him. Aside from throwing him a star-studded bash at West Hollywood restaurant Delilah, Baldwin also set up a romantic night in at the couple's house, complete with candles and a movie.

“My wife did up my house really nicely and she had a movie playing,” he explained. “It was this really romantic night. It’s not a big deal. It’s pretty cool. She basically got a serious wedding planner-type style thing and did it all in, like, candles. It was pretty cool.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Bieber shared one of the pet names he and Baldwin call each other.

"She calls me 'goo goo,' which is kind of weird, but I like it... I do," he said. "She's got me wrapped around her finger pretty much. We're both each other's goo goos. Yeah, it's pretty cute. It's good stuff."

Bieber also revealed Baldwin "smells like Ariana Grande's perfume" and that she wasn't a fan of his mustache (which is one of the reasons why he shaved it off) before admitting his favorite body part is his "hockey butt."

Check out Justin Bieber's "Burning Questions" on Ellen, below: