Justin Bieber Speaks Out About Married Life: ‘Marriage Is Not Easy’

Justin Bieber opened up to his fans about his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

The 25-year-old held a fan Q&A at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 11) night where he spoke about married life and all of the changes he's been going through that inspired his upcoming album.

"I think this music really reflects just the past few years," the "Yummy" singer told the crowd from a video posted by TMZ. Getting married was one of those big changes in Bieber's life.

"Being married is very, it's so awesome I'm telling you but don't get it twisted, marriage is not easy," he admitted. "You know, it's something you gotta work for."

"If marriage was easy, everyone would do it really fast," he continued. "So if you guys want to have children and want to get married just know that... it takes work every day, you've got to choose to be patient with that person, love that person, you know be kind to that person and that takes work."

In the end, marriage is worth it for the Biebers. "I think that when you do it, it's powerful," he shared. "It's really really incredible, I hope you guys take these words."

Bieber revealed that the newlyweds enjoy spending time together playing sports and watching films. "We love to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill... maybe more of the chilling," he joked.

Bieber's fifth studio album Changes is set to release on Valentine's Day (February 14). The North American Changes Tour kicks off this spring featuring Kehlani and Jayden Smith.