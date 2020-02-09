Justin Bieber Gives Two Epic Performances on ‘Saturday Night Live': Watch

Justin Bieber made his return to television for the first time in over three years.

The 25-year-old performed two of his hits during his Saturday Night Live appearance on Saturday (February 8). He first performed his comeback track "Yummy" alongside a string section and crew of backup dancers. The performance was up against what appears to be a green screen, prompting fans to photoshop different backgrounds behind the Biebs.

The second performance was of his latest hit "Intentions." The singer began to perform with video graphics surrounding him and his backup dancers before Quavo joined in for his featured verse.

Bieber's appearance came almost nine years to the date of his last appearance on SNL, which was on February 9, 2013.

Bieber's fifth studio album Changes drops on Valentine's Day (February 14). The upcoming album features collaborations with Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky, Clever, Quavo and Kehlani.

This summer Bieber will be hitting the road on his North American Changes Tour with support from Kehlani and Jayden Smith. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (February 14).

Watch the performances, below.