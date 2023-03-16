Justin Bieber Shares Major Health Update Nine Months After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is getting his smile back.

The "Anyone" singer gave fans an update on his health nine months after he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In a video posted to his Instagram Stories on March 15, Bieber scans the room with his eyes and zooming in before he flashes his signature smile.

"Wait for it," he captioned the video.

In June 2022, Bieber shared that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where he referred to his diagnosis as "pretty serious."

Bieber shared the news via a video and it showed him unable to blink one of his eyes. Additionally, he could only smile with one side of his mouth at that time.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears." The institution goes on to note that the virus "can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."

Treatments for the condition are a series of facial exercises as well as rest.

Shortly after he had shared his diagnosis with the world, Bieber was forced to postpone his Justice Tour, which had been slated for the summer months last year.

"In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining U.S. tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed," the statement read.

However, his tour was not to be. Bieber went on to cancel his tour in February this year.

Fans received emails from the concert venues that read: "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."

Since then, Bieber appears to be doing much better.