Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak Drop ‘Don’t Slack': Listen to the New ‘Trolls’ Song

Justin Timberlake released the new song "Don’t Slack" with Anderson .Paak from the Trolls World Tour soundtrack.

The 39-year-old singer, who previously collaborated with SZA on the track "The Other Side," unveiled another song that will be featured in the new animated film, which hits theaters April 17.

Timberlake, who voices the character Branch, stars in the upcoming Trolls sequel alongside Anna Kendrick Jamie Dornan, Sam Rockwell and James Corden, as well as a number of A-list artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, HAIM and .Paak, who will also voice the character Prince D.

Listen to Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak's "Don't Slack," below:

You can also read the "Don't Slack" lyrics via Genius, below:

[Intro: Justin Timberlake & Anderson .Paak]

Mmm (Uh, ooh)

[Verse 1: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Not anyone can move you this way (No way)

Finally got you loose from the cage (Okay)

I ain't tryna schmooze you with flowers, baby (Don't play no games)

I'd rather make a power play (I don't play no games)

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Timberlake]

Ooh, imagine all the lives that we can change (Woo)

You don't even know the power you got in them legs (Woo)

Pick up your face and be proud for once (Proud for once)

Take off your cool, but keep stylin' on 'em (Keep stylin' on em)

[Chorus: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Okay, now, don't slack (Don't slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don't hold back (Don't hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I'm fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

[Post-Chorus: Justin Timberlake & Anderson .Paak]

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need

[Verse 2: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

I'm up before the rooster, you dig? (Ooh, you dig?)

I had to jump the moon to get big (Ooh, to get big)

How many stone grooves will it take (Okay)

For you to skip on my funk lake? (Oh, oh, okay)

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Timberlake]

Ooh, imagine all the lives that we can save (Woo)

You don't even know the power you got in them legs (Woo)

Pick up your face and be proud for once (Proud for once)

Go quit your gig and get down with us (Keep stylin' on em)

[Chorus: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Okay, now, don't slack (Don't slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don't hold back (Don't hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I'm fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

[Post-Chorus: Justin Timberlake & Anderson .Paak]

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need

[Verse 3: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Yeah, now I fill up the whole tank (Whole tank, ayy)

And I drive in the cold rain (Cold rain, ayy)

And I run like a nosebleed (Nosebleed, ayy), uh

And can't nobody hold me, hold me, hold me

Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

[Chorus: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Okay, now, don't slack (Don't slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don't hold back (Don't hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I'm fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

[Bridge: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

I feel different now, you know (C'mon)

I was made to love (I was made to love, say)

I just came to get to the love that was made for me

(I just came to get to the love that was made for me)

I was made to be the change that we really need

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, say it)

[Outro: Justin Timberlake with Anderson .Paak]

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need (I was made to be changed, yeah)

I just came to feel all that is made for me (I was made to be changed, yeah, c'mon)

I was made to be the change we really, really need

The Trolls World Tour tracklist was also released.

1. The Other Side – SZA & Justin Timberlake

2. Trolls Wanna Have Good Times – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls

3. Don’t Slack – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake

4. It’s All Love – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

5. Just Sing – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson

6. One More Time – Anthony Ramos

7. Atomic Dog World Tour Remix – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige

8. Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley

9. Rock N Roll Rules – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson

10. Leaving Lonesome Flats – Dierks Bentley

11. Born to Die – Kelly Clarkson

12. Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls

13. Barracuda – Rachel Bloom

14. Yodel Beat – Ludwig Göransson

15. Crazy Train – Rachel Bloom

16. I Fall to Pieces – Sam Rockwell

17. Perfect for Me – Justin Timberlake

18. Rock You Like a Hurricane – Rachel Bloom

19. It’s All Love (History of Funk) – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

20. Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell