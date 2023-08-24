LOOK: Justin Timberlake Lists $10 Million Nashville Property

Justin Timberlake might be exhausted from bringing sexy back but the actor/singer/all-around A-Lister also found time to list his property near Nashville, Tennessee.

The $10 million 126-acre lot is located off Old Highway 96 in Franklin; according to realtor.com, Country power couples Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill also own property in the area along with Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks.

You'll find miles of trails throughout the tranquil property along with a fishing pond that's fed by a natural spring. The tract also includes places for growing crops, hunting, and horseback riding and is flanked on its western side by the historic Natchez Trace.

Timberlake purchased the property in 2015 for $4 million, so it seems the singer has been able to generate a nice profit. Listed by Tom Sullivan with Covey Rise Properties, LLC, the property hit the market on Aug. 4, 2023.

