Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Kanye's JesusTok idea, Brie Larson's role rejection reveals and more, below!

Kanye West Wants To Make a Jesus TikTok



Kanye West is already thinking about his next project: The rapper and businessman wants to make JesusTok, a Christian version of TikTok. (via TMZ)

Boy Blows Missing Lego Piece Out Of His Nose

A missing Lego piece came out of a young New Zealand boy when he blew his nose. He told his parents that he stuck the Lego up his nose two years ago. (via People)

Brie Larson Reveals What Roles She Didn’t Get

Academy Award-winner Brie Larson worked in her fair share of film flops before she landed her biggest roles. She also had her fair share of casting rejections too, losing out on roles in Star Wars, Gossip Girl, Tomorrowland and The Hunger Games. Just like Captain Marvel, Larson remains a reminder to always keep pushing for your dreams! (via People)

World Humanitarian Day Is Coming Up

August 19 is World Humanitarian Day, and this year will be more important than ever. You can participate by volunteering or even celebrating a person who has been going above and beyond for others. (via World Humanitarian Day)

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Sign On for Planes, Trains and Automobiles Remake



It's the movie remake we’ve all been waiting for: Will Smith and Kevin Hart have signed on for a remake of 1987's iconic Planes, Trains and Automobiles. The original John Hughes-directed flick will be hard to top since it starred comedy legends Steve Martin and John Candy, but if anyone is up for the challenge, it's Smith and Hart. (via People)

