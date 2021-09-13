What Is Going On With Kanye West’s Instagram Account? And Did He Just Unfollow Kim Kardashian?

It looks like Kanye West is making some changes on Instagram.

The rapper recently set his account on the platform to private. However, it appears that he unfollowed Kim Kardashian before doing so.

Us Weekly noted that before he went private, the rapper only followed a handful of accounts, none of which belong to his ex. According to Page Six, he unfollowed Kardashian and her sisters on Twitter earlier this summer. However, until recently it's believed he was keeping up with his estranged wife on Instagram.

At the time of publishing, Kardashian still follows West. She filed for divorce earlier this year; however, she's continued to support the hit-maker and his projects.

Kardashian heavily promoted his new album Donda on social media and even allegedly recreated their wedding during a listening party. Of course, this led to speculation that they were reconciling.

She wished West a happy birthday and shared several family photos on the platform this summer. BuzzFeed notes that she's since deleted the birthday post, though the Donda promotional posts, such as the one above, still remain.

So, why would 'Ye unfollow Kardashian after they've spent so long seemingly salvaging a friendship while their divorce moves forward?

Us Weekly notes the move came after West allegedly copped to cheating on Kardashian in one of his tracks on Donda.

Fans think lyrics on his song "Hurricane" allude to infidelity that occurred after the couple had children together. Although the news shocked the world, sources told the publication that Kardashian was aware of the album's lyrical content before agreeing to promote it. Based on that, it's unlikely this was the catalyst for West's move.

The "Monster" star has made some controversial decisions on Instagram lately. He took to the platform to claim Universal Music Group uploaded Donda to streaming platforms without his permission. He further accused them of holding up a version of one of the songs that was supposed to feature DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

West also seemingly revealed the address for Drake's home in Toronto, Canada in a move that could only escalate the ongoing feud between the pair.