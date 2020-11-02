Actually, It Looks Like the Karens Will Be Voting for Joe Biden

In a surprising turn of events, Joe Biden has apparently won over the Karens.

A survey conducted by the New York Times and Siena College polled more than 17,000 likely voters in battleground states based on their first names. “Karen” fell within the Top 10 most common names for women voters and the findings show that they are tipping the scales in favor of Biden.

Despite the image of a “Karen” being a conservative white woman demanding to “speak to the manager," the survey suggests that women named "Karen" are actually more likely to support the Democratic candidate, with 60 percent voting for Joe Biden and 40 percent voting for Donald Trump.

For those who are not familiar, “Karen” is a slang term associated with privileged white women who show antipathy or rage toward authority, often taunting retail and restaurant workers who ask them to abide by rules and then demanding to speak to managers in order to get their way. The entitled, adult temper tantrum thrown by a “Karen” often utilizes their privilege for personal gain.

“Karen” skyrocketed in popularity in 2020 with the name becoming a socio-cultural title for women like Amy Cooper, who called the cops on a Black man birdwatcher in Central Park and lied that he was threatening her.

But whether or not they are pointing fingers at innocent waitstaff or demanding a discount on a piece of clothing, Karens are a powerful force and are speaking up for themselves and the rest of the country.