Katy Perry Collapses During ‘American Idol’ Gas Leak

Katy Perry fell to the ground during American Idol Season 3 auditions.

The singing competition show shared a sneak peek of the upcoming episode which is set to air on Sunday (February 23). The clip showed the "Never Really Over" singer discussing the smell of gas with her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense” Perry exclaimed. “We’re getting heavy propane,” Bryan told crew members before they stopped the auditions and evacuated the building.

“I have a slight headache from it,” she said as she was getting ready to leave the studio. “Oh it’s bad. It’s really bad.”

“I need everyone to get up and follow me as quickly as possible,” a crew member said before sirens in the building went off. “Wow, you can smell it, right? Holy crap!” Richie said. Bryan told the cameras, “This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak."

Firefighters arrived on the scene and appeared to assess and resolve the situation. Once outside, Perry fell ill. “I’m not feeling good," she said before stumbling to the ground.

Watch the clip, below.