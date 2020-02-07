Katy Perry Controversially Named Ambassador for British Asian Trust

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Katy Perry's controversial new role, Camila Cabello's new hair and more, below!

Katy Perry Named Ambassador for British Asian Trust

American pop star Katy Perry has been granted with the title of British Asian Trust Ambassador from Prince Charles, resulting in an uproar on Twitter. Tweets have expressed concern for Prince Charles' decision, with many wondering why an actual British Asian person was not selected to fill the role. Perry will be the first non-Asian ambassador working to reduce child trafficking and abuse in India with the Trust. (via Cosmopolitan)

Public School Students Facing Homelessness



Many children going to school don't have a home to return to after class lets out. Public school students who experienced homelessness rose by 15% between the 2015-2016 school year and 2017-2018 school year, according to new federal government data.

The 1.5 million students experiencing homelessness is a sad record high. Students that are living in unsheltered areas, such as abandoned buildings and cars, went up by 137% over the three years in the study. (via MarketWatch)

Car Crashes Into Super Bowl Parade

During the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday (Feb. 5), a silver sedan broke through police barriers, driving at high speeds and starting a police chase that was ended by an officer's PIT maneuver. No injuries have been reported. The police apprehended the suspect and are investigating the possibility of impairment. The motive is still unclear. (via TMZ)

The Best Apps To Cure Your Anxiety

From panic attacks to insomnia, angst to meditation, twelve apps have been broken down into their uses, benefits and more. Check them out via Cosmopolitan.

Camila Cabello Sports Glam New 'Do

Check out the the singer's new hairstyle and read about her role in the upcoming Cinderella movie, below!