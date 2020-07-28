Katy Perry Forced to Push Back ‘Smile’ Album Release

Katy Perry's new album, Smile, has been officially delayed.

On Monday (July 28), the pregnant singer announced on Twitter that her upcoming fifth studio album will no longer be released on August 14 as planned. She explained that "due to unavoidable production delays" (most likely caused by the ongoing global pandemic), the record will drop on August 28 instead.

"Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face ... but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable," Perry wrote alongside photos of herself getting a pie thrown in her face.

She also revealed how she plans to make it up to her fans, adding, "Starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat... whichever comes first) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE."

"You’ll see new merch... I’ll play some snippets... maybe we’ll go live together... we’ll def have a good chat!" Perry continued. "Clowns-n-Cats — Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! Love, Katy.”

Meanwhile, Perry's new album isn't the only thing she's been forced to delay: she also confirmed her wedding to fiancé Orlando Bloom has been postponed for a second time.

"You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are ­always canceled," the mom-to-be told The Mirror in a new interview. "Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now."

"Obviously, that will happen in the future, but for now we just want to deliver a healthy child," Perry explained. "And that’s what’s coming up right now!"