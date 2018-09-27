Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have an unbreakable bond — and the key to their romance is the sweetest thing.

Since the two first linked up in 2016, they've suffered more than a few dips over the course of their on-again, off-again relationship only to go their separate ways after just a year of dating in March 2017.

Then, she revealed that the special someone was, in fact, her English beau, after the pair walked the red carpet together at the Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco this week.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside Dave M. Benett, Getty Images loading...

So, what's the key to their ever-lasting love?

Privacy.

"It truly was the best decision they ever made because it reminded them how much they love each other," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "Keeping their relationship a secret while they worked on their love for one another has completely turned things around for them."