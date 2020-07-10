Katy Perry’s ‘Smile’ Will Have You Smiling: Listen + Learn the Lyrics
Katy Perry's "Smile" lyrics are sure to brighten your day.
The new single acts as the title track for the 35-year-old pop star's upcoming fifth studio album of the same name. The album artwork was unexpected, to say the least, with Perry dressed as a clown.
Below, listen to "Smile" (released Friday, July 10) and check out the single's artwork.
"I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," she tweeted ahead of the release. "This whole album is my journey towards the light ... with stories of resilience, hope, and love."
Check out the full Katy Perry "Smile" lyrics, below.
[Chorus]
Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Smile)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
[Verse 1]
Every day, Groundhog Day
Going through motions, felt so fake
Not myself, not my best
Felt like I failed the test
[Pre-Chorus]
But every tear has been a lesson
Rejection can be God's protection
Long hard road to get that redemption
But no shortcuts to a blessing
[Repeat Chorus]
[Verse 2]
I'm 2.0, remodeled
Used to be dull, now I sparkle
Had a piece of humble pie
That ego check saved my life
[Pre-Chorus]
Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie
Big and bright need shades just to see me
Tryna stay alive just like I'm the Bee Gees
A Mona Lisa masterpiece
[Repeat Chorus]
[Bridge]
I'm so thankful
'Cause I'm finally, 'cause I'm finally
I'm so thankful
[Repeat Chorus]
[Outro]
I'm so grateful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally
I'm so grateful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally
Smile