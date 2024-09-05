Keith Urban Says Miley Cyrus ‘Sounds Like an Ashtray’ — What the Heck Does That Even Mean?

Keith Urban had some interesting words to say when he described Miley Cyrus.

Urban sat down with Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie podcast on Sept. 5, where he gave Cyrus a bizarre compliment.

"I love that voice, man, that voice. She sounds like an ashtray — and I mean that as a compliment," he said.

"I literally mean that as a compliment," Urban added.

Urban has previously shared his adoration for Cyrus having covered her massive hit "Flowers."

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Couldn't Drive for '3 Days' After Smoking Mom's Weed

Cyrus is not the first pop star that Urban has praised. In recent months, he has also covered Taylor Swift's song "Anti-Hero" as well as Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends."

In addition to performing their songs, Urban has praised both Swift and Grande.

"I mean, God, Taylor’s songwriting, it’s so extraordinary. There’s really no adjectives for it," he told People.

"She’s such a great, great writer. So this new album [The Tortured Poets Department] is just more proof of that in really great ways," Urban shared.

When it comes to Grande, Urban praised her voice.

"She doesn’t sound like anyone. It’s like Taylor. I like singers that you know their voice immediately, and there’s a lot of other singers that sound like them, but they don’t sound like anyone," he said.

"Ariana has always had that unique vocal gift. On top of that, she’s a phenomenal writer and producer," Urban continued.

He further praised Grande by calling her song "We Can't Be Friends" his "current obsession song."