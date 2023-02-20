Kellie Pickler's husband, Kyle Jacobs, has died. The 49-year-old songwriter was found dead at the couple's home in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday (Feb. 17).

Per Variety, Jacobs died by suicide. The couple have been married for over 10 years and once starred in a reality television show called I Love Kellie Pickler on CMT. The show lasted three seasons.

Metro Nashville Police tell Variety and TMZ that Jacobs died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found in an upstairs bedroom at the couple's home in Nashville.

"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," the police statement continues. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

Jacobs' death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Kyle Jacobs moved from Minneapolis, Minn., to Nashville in 2000.

He co-wrote Garth Brooks' "More Than a Memory," Eli Young Band's "Dust" and several songs for Lee Brice ("Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "Rumor.")

Jacobs and Pickler eloped to marry in Antigua in January 2011.

A phone call to police was received just after 1PM CT on Friday. Several outlets reported that there was a death at the Pickler/Jacobs residence without further details, until police confirmed Jacobs' identity after 6PM.

Pickler is currently a host on SiriusXM's The Highway. Musically, her last release came in 2017 with a single called "If It Wasn't for a Woman." The Season 5 American Idol finalist's last record was released in 2013.