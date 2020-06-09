Kendall Jenner Responds to Accusations About Fake Black Lives Matter Protest Sign

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Joe Exotic's distressing letter from jail, Kendall Jenner's response to a fake protest photo and more below!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Accusations About Photoshopped Protest Sign



Kendall Jenner has responded to a viral photo that appears to show her posing with a Photoshopped Black Lives Matter protest sign on her Facebook page. Jenner, who came under fire after starring in a tone-deaf protest-themed commercial in 2017, shared on Twitter that the image is Photoshopped and was not posted on her Facebook page. (via Cosmopolitan)

Joe Exotic Is 'Screaming for Help' in Distressing Prison Letter

Tiger King star Joe Exotic claims if he does not get immediate help, he will not be around much longer. In a letter obtained by TMZ, he claims that the pandemic is over and asks President Trump to grant him a miracle and free him. He claims his current conditions are miserable and that people are tormenting by telling him that his husband, Dillon Passage, is partying without him. He says he has not heard from Passage in a while. He also claims he is not getting treatment for his health conditions. (via TMZ)

Nearly Half of Americans Will Not Fly for a Year Post-COVID

A new survey reveals that 48% of Americans do not plan to fly for a year after the COVID-19 pandemic. 27% will take a road trip instead and 15% will only book refundable options. One-third of Americans have canceled or changed their summer plans and 23% of Americans say there is nothing airlines can do to make them feel comfortable before a vaccine is released. (via FinanceBuzz)

Apple Patents Software for Socially Distant Group Selfies

Apple has granted a patent for software that will generate a socially distant group selfie. It is unclear what sort of device will have access to the software (iPhones, iPad, etc.). (via The Verge)

Teen Who Spent Hours Cleaning After Protests Rewarded With Car, Scholarship

Buffalo, New York teen Antonio Gwynn Jr., 18, grabbed a broom and some trash bags to clean his community following a recent protest. Gwynn reportedly started at 2 a.m. and did not stop for ten hours. A neighbor, Matt Block, saw his story and looked on Facebook to see that Gwynn was asking about car advice, so he gifted him a 2004 red Mustang convertible. Bob Briceland, a local businessman, heard about Block's gift and gave Gwynn an extended year of free auto insurance. The gifts did not stop there, though: the high school senior also received a full scholarship to Medaille College, where he plans to major in business. (via CNN)

Tekashi 6ix9ine Links Up with Akon

Akon is getting a lot of backlash right now after being spotted on Tekashi 6ix9ine's Instagram, where the two artists seem to be working on a song together for 6ix9ine's new album.

Uber Eats Ends Delivery Fees for Black-Owned Restaurants

Uber Eats has found a way to make supporting Black-owned businesses a little bit easier. The company announced on their Twitter that through the end of the year across the U.S. and Canada, users will not be charged a delivery fee when ordering from a Black-owned business. (via WPST)